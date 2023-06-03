1 hour ago

Nottingham Forest has officially announced that Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew is one of six senior players whose contracts have expired following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

As a result, Ayew is now a free agent and available to join a new club for the upcoming 2023/24 football season.

Ayew, who also serves as the captain of the Ghana national team, joined Nottingham Forest in January 2023 and but failed to make any significant contributions during his time at the club.

However, with his contract now expired, he is free to explore other opportunities and consider offers from various clubs.

As a highly experienced and talented player, Ayew's availability on the transfer market is expected to attract interest from international clubs seeking to bolster their squads with his goal-scoring prowess and leadership qualities.

It remains to be seen where Ayew will continue his football journey, but his status as a free agent presents an exciting opportunity for clubs looking to secure the services of a proven and influential player.

The Ghana captain made 12 appearances for Forest since joining in January with 11 of them from the bench and failed to score or provide an assist.