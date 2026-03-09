24 minutes ago

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his first goal for NAC Breda since joining the Dutch side earlier this year, finding the net in their clash against Feyenoord on Sunday.

‎The 36-year-old forward rose highest in the box to power home a towering header, giving Breda the lead in the Eredivisie encounter.

Ayew, who signed for the club in January, has been gradually settling into life in the Netherlands and made the breakthrough in his fourth consecutive start for the team.

The experienced attacker’s goal was greeted with excitement by fans, as he continues to demonstrate his quality and leadership despite being in the latter stages of his career.

Ayew remains one of Ghana’s most decorated footballers, and his improving form at club level could potentially place him back on the radar of the Ghana national football team technical team ahead of upcoming international competitions if he maintains his momentum.

For NAC Breda, Ayew’s goal represents a positive sign as the club looks to build consistency in the Dutch top flight.