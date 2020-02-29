1 hour ago

Captain of the Black Stars Andre Ayew has rued his team's luck in the English Championship as they drew 2-2 with Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Ewood Park.

It's the second draw recorded by the Swans in their last two games after been held to a draw at home against Fulham in their previous game.

Swansea City led the game for long spells before conceding a late equalizer in time added on in their draw against Blackburn.

The 30 year old believes his side deserved better and has taken to Social media to express his disappointment at not picking all valuable points in the game.

Ayew converted from the spot in Saturday's game to give the Swans the 2-1 lead before the late equalizer.

"Unlucky to not get there points today. We left everything out there," Ayew posted on Instagram.

"We keep going!! Fans were great as always."

The Ghanaian has now scored 12 goals in the English Championship and is now the top scorer for the Swans with 14 in all competitions.