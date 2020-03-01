1 hour ago

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew was on target for his club side Swansea City in their 2-2 drawn game with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Ayew's goal gave the visitors the lead in the game until a late Bradley Johnson goal deep in injury time gave Blackburn a share of the spoils.

Sam Gallagher gave Blackburn the lead, but Rhian Brewster's fine half-volley brought Swansea level on the stroke of half-time.

Andre Ayew's penalty put the Welsh side ahead before Swans keeper Freddie Woodman saved Danny Graham's spot-kick.

But Johnson's deflected shot in injury time secured a point for Tony Mowbray's side as Swansea conceded a late goal for the second successive game.

Only a point separated eighth-placed Blackburn and Swansea in ninth spot ahead of the game at Ewood Park, where Swansea have not won since 1971.

Gallagher took advantage of a defensive blunder in the Swansea box to give the home side the lead in the 25th minute.

On loan Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster drew his side level on the stroke of half time with a swiveled turn finish.

Swansea earned a penalty two minutes into the second half after Garrick was brought down in the box by Tosin Adarabioyo, up stepped Ayew to convert for his 14th goal of the season for Swansea before a late Johnson goal denied Swansea all three points.