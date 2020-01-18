Ghanaian international Andre Ayew was once again on the score-sheet as his Swansea City side returned to the Championship play-off places, courtesy a come from behind 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Wigan.
Wigan Athletic took an early lead when Nathan Byrne smartly finished a counter-attack.
But Swansea levelled two minutes later as Conor Gallagher set up fellow loanee Rhian Brewster to score his first goal since joining from Liverpool.
The Swans pushed for a winner in the second half and Andre Ayew provided it with a cheeky backheel.
The result lifts Swansea up to fifth place in the Championship, while Wigan remain second from bottom of the table, still two points away from safety.
