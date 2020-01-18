15 minutes ago

SWANSEA, WALES - AUGUST 25: Andre Ayew of Swansea City applauds the fans at the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Birmingham City at the Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2019 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Ghanaian international Andre Ayew was once again on the score-sheet as his Swansea City side returned to the Championship play-off places, courtesy a come from behind 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Wigan.

Wigan Athletic took an early lead when Nathan Byrne smartly finished a counter-attack.

But Swansea levelled two minutes later as Conor Gallagher set up fellow loanee Rhian Brewster to score his first goal since joining from Liverpool.

The Swans pushed for a winner in the second half and Andre Ayew provided it with a cheeky backheel.

The result lifts Swansea up to fifth place in the Championship, while Wigan remain second from bottom of the table, still two points away from safety.