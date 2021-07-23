23 minutes ago

Ghana Skipper Andre Ayew has stepped into another family legacy after signing for Qatari based side Al Sadd, bringing back the memory of where his Dad Abedi Ayew Pele continued his professional career.

It is a continuation of legacy, that comes 39 years after his dad, in his younger days, moved from Real Tamale United to the Arab World.

It is another "like-father-like-son" affair as both had played for French side Olympic Marseille.

Unlike his dad, who began his football journey at Al Sadd, Andre Ayew rather joins the club as he heads towards the twilight of his career

Abedi Pele joined the Qatari giants after winning the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations in Libya with the Black Stars.

He made eight appearances for the club scoring seven goals in the 1982/83 season before moving to Europe to join Swiss-based side Zurich in 1984.

The 1992 UEFA Champions League winner returned to the club for the first time in 39 years, not only as a former player but also as a representative to his son Andre Ayew.

Reports indicates the dad, who is a three-time Africa Best Player, played a key role in the former Swansea City and West Ham attacker's move to the Qatari side despite several interests from top European clubs.

Andre Ayew was unveiled by the club on Thursday after completing his medical and signing his two-year bumper contract.

The 31-year-old during his unveiling confirmed he wants to emulate the legacy left behind by his dad by joining the Qatari side coached by Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

"I want to continue my fathers legacy and win more trophies at Al Sadd", the Black Stars captain said.

The dad and the son have had a lot on common in the football fairytale.

Both are left+footed, like the dad, Andrew is currently captain of the Black Stars, and eventually wears the number 10 jersey of Ghanaians senior national team.

They both had their debut at the black Stars in their teens.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1418317877594181632%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fghanasoccernet.com%2Fandre-ayew-follows-in-fathers-foot-steps-after-joining-qatari-side-al-sadd