3 hours ago

Le Havre forward Andre Ayew has rallied his teammates to step up and secure crucial wins in their upcoming fixtures against Stade Briochin and Olympique Marseille, as the club struggles to climb out of the relegation zone in the ongoing French Ligue 1 season.

Currently sitting 17th on the league table with just 12 points from 15 matches, Le Havre faces a pivotal period.

Their next challenge is a Coupe de France Round of 64 clash against Stade Briochin on Saturday, December 21, followed by a tough Ligue 1 encounter at the Velodrome against Marseille on January 5.

Speaking after Le Havre's 3-0 defeat to Strasbourg over the weekend, Ayew emphasized the importance of avoiding further setbacks.

"It’s true that it’s not easy, but Saturday’s Coupe de France match is very important. Then we have the Velodrome clash against Marseille—big matches where we must do everything possible to avoid coming out empty-handed,” he said.

Le Havre’s season has been marked by inconsistency, with four wins and 11 losses in the league so far, alongside conceding 18 goals.

As pressure mounts, Ayew’s call to action signals the team’s determination to turn their fortunes around in the coming games.