2 hours ago

Andy Appiah Kubi loses Asante Akyem North seat to Independent Candidate

By: Prince Antwi

Asante Akyem North MP, Andy Appiah Kubi has been unseated by the Independent candidate and businessman Ohene Kwame Frimpong. Ohene Kwame Frimpong won the elections with a huge margin after securing 26, 926 votes. The NPP’s candidate, Appiah Kubi polled 8,933 votes while the NDC candidate Kofi Asamoah polled 2,469 votes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Ghana Guardian.