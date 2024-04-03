1 hour ago

Television personality Darius Osei's passion for supporting underprivileged children reached new heights this Easter season, as his annual #EasterFeedTheOrphanDonation initiative celebrated its 7th year of bringing joy and essential supplies to the Nkwatia SOS Orphanage.

What began in 2018 as a simple act of goodwill has blossomed into a highly anticipated annual tradition for the sports journalist and the over 100 children who call the orphanage their home.

On March 31st, Osei arrived at the orphanage bearing an array of donations valued at several thousand Ghana cedis, including bags of rice, cooking oil, soap, beverages, and snacks. He also presented an undisclosed monetary gift to the orphanage's leadership.

"For the seventh consecutive year, I'm honoured to visit these children and provide what support I can through #EasterFeedTheOrphanDonation," Osei said, who works for Angel TV in Accra.

"The Nkwatia SOS Orphanage has become like a second home, as these children have become like family, so ensuring their basic needs are met is the least I can do."

"Returning to this place each Easter fills my heart."

Osei's philanthropic initiative stems from a deeply personal place, fueled by the belief that every child deserves access to basic necessities and opportunities for a brighter future.

Having experienced poverty and hardship firsthand, Osei was determined to ensure that no child would have to endure the same difficulties he faced growing up.

He said his drive was born out of a desire to uplift Ghana's most vulnerable youth and provide them with the support he lacked during his own childhood struggles.

"I know the pain of going without, of having nothing," Osei solemnly reflected.

"If my humble contributions can prevent these children from experiencing that hardship, it's all worth it."

He stated that as the #EasterFeedTheOrphanDonation drive continues to grow, he hopes to inspire other affluent Ghanaians and institutions to lend their resources to similar worthy causes.

"We can collectively build the capacity of these young ones and shape a better tomorrow through our compassion today," Osei implored.

"I urge all who can to find a philanthropic avenue that speaks to their hearts."

Beyond the material provisions, Osei's visits became a morale-boosting source of inspiration for the youngsters, who could not hide their joy.

They greeted their annual benefactor with warm embraces, songs of gratitude, and heartfelt prayers for him and his network of donors, including stalwart supporters like Mr. Bernard Nyarko and Auntie Maggie.

The Nkwatia SOS Orphanage, home to over 30 children deprived of parental care, has become a sanctuary of hope amidst challenging circumstances.

Its limited resources are often stretched thin, making Osei's annual contributions one of a kind in ensuring the basic needs met for these vulnerable youngsters.