Barely 24 hours after a performance audit report by the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund was released, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their disappointment in some public figures, politicians and government appointees who were implicated in the report.

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, as well as other government appointees, were listed as beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarships, a policy meant for poor but brilliant students.

While the Education Ministry and its Minister have come out to defend the action which, saw Dr. Opoku-Prempeh receiving an amount of $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees for a 3-week National and International Security course at Harvard University, many remain displeased.

Taking to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to share experiences with the scheme and also express their displeasure, a cross-section of Ghanaians called for reforms and fairness in the implementation of the scheme.

Most were of the view that public officials whether in power or in opposition, do not qualify under the poor, needy but brilliant category stated in the GETFund Act, 2000 (Act 581).

They are also questioning the process used by the Secretariat to grant scholarships to students.

Find some social media posts below

I know the world will never be fair but we can all help be considerate with the degree of fairness sometimes.

Source: myjoyonline.com