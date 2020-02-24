1 hour ago

Barely 24 hours after a performance audit report by the Auditor-General on the administration of scholarships by GETFund was released, Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their disappointment in some public figures, politicians and government appointees who were implicated in the report.

Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, Procurement Minister and Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, as well as other government appointees, were listed as beneficiaries of the GETFund scholarships, a policy meant for poor but brilliant students.

While the Education Ministry and its Minister have come out to defend the action which, saw Dr. Opoku-Prempeh receiving an amount of $12,800 for living expenses and $11,200 as tuition fees for a 3-week National and International Security course at Harvard University, many remain displeased.

Taking to social media platforms Twitter and Facebook to share experiences with the scheme and also express their displeasure, a cross-section of Ghanaians called for reforms and fairness in the implementation of the scheme.

Most were of the view that public officials whether in power or in opposition, do not qualify under the poor, needy but brilliant category stated in the GETFund Act, 2000 (Act 581).

They are also questioning the process used by the Secretariat to grant scholarships to students.

Find some social media posts below

I know the world will never be fair but we can all help be considerate with the degree of fairness sometimes.

School wey the Abrokyere people sef no dey fi go sake of school fees, that be what we dey use wanna small scholarship money go. Ei Ama Ghana! And there was a student needing GHc500 on the timeline or his Legon days make beans🤦🏾‍♂️

— Bodwiase Elon Musk🤵🏿 (@kboakye92) February 23, 2020

Most People are even denied local scholarships by GETFund bah they have enough funds to sponsor foreign scholarships and give them all those allowances, worse of, those politician kids will come back and be given managerial positions. What chance does the poor man have?

— Question Everything (@elikem_1) February 23, 2020

Conclusion

39. GETFund Secretariat in contravention to the object of the Fund, (i) administered the scholarship themselves, and (ii) illegally funded foreign scholarships, therefore acting ultra vires.

— chief bute (@chiefbute) February 23, 2020

Some of the corruption cases when you hear them it’s just to bad. GETFUND hmmmm

— Géñè🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@geviva) February 23, 2020

Dear your Excellency @NAkufoAddo ,

Please stand up for this country please.

If you are standing up already too,flash the rays of your corruption fighting torch at the GETFUND sch'ship Secretariat, Ghana Audit Service recruitment and many more.

— SB Damtar (@SbDamtar) February 23, 2020

The Minister of Education has taken scholarship from GETFUND to further his studies. So now government scholarship are for the rich or for government officials and their families only.

— 𝑬𝒇𝒐 𝒀𝒂𝒐 (@_Efo_Yao) February 23, 2020

Under Akufo-Addo, we have “BRILLIANT BUT NEEDY” Ministers who personally benefit from GETFund scholarship to the detriment of poor Ghanaians.

Check the ff. nos.:

38- Education Minister

81- Deputy Agric Minister

82- Employment Minister

88- Procurement Minister#TaxPayersMoney pic.twitter.com/DM5MYlyFIz

— Obibini Richard Lartey (@ObibiniRichie) February 23, 2020

Adwoa Safo spent $17k on conference from GETFUND pic.twitter.com/oG2kmD0CfQ

— 𝑬𝒇𝒐 𝒀𝒂𝒐 (@_Efo_Yao) February 23, 2020

According to GETFund’s Annual Reports from 2012 to 2018, the Secretariat expended GH¢425,698,973 on Scholarships on 3,112 beneficiaries out of which 2,217 persons were unlawfully granted scholarships to study abroad—Audit Report #JoySMS #Joy997fm #Joynews

— Raymond Acquah (@mondrayac) February 23, 2020

GETFUND and MoE what are they taking us for? You release a press to insult the intelligence of Ghanaians the more. They have denied several students or deserving ones this scholarship rather awarding ministers and government officials who have the capacity to fund their studies. pic.twitter.com/7CyMSan21B

— 𝑬𝒇𝒐 𝒀𝒂𝒐 (@_Efo_Yao) February 24, 2020

