1 hour ago

Angola’s head coach, Pedro Gonçalves, has voiced his strong determination to secure a victory over Ghana in their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Palancas Negras will take on the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Thursday, September 5, before heading to Berkane, Morocco, to face Niger on September 9, 2024.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, the Portuguese coach emphasized the significance of the fixture and Angola’s aspiration to challenge Africa’s football elite.

Gonçalves, who has led the Angolan national team for five years, highlighted their focus on competing against the continent’s top teams.

“We’ve developed a mentality in Angola centered on competing with the biggest footballing nations in Africa.

It’s not about fear but about pushing ourselves to play against the best. Facing Ghana, who are the third-best team in Africa, is a significant opportunity for us.

Only Egypt and Cameroon have a more storied football history than Ghana,” Gonçalves stated.

He further added, “Ghana boasts quality players from top leagues like the Premier League, Ligue 1, and Portugal.

Our aim is to be bold, play our game, and strive for a win. Securing all three points is crucial for us, and we are fully committed to achieving that.”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have begun their preparations for the critical fixtures. On Monday, ten players participated in the initial training session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Notable participants included Thomas Partey, Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Wollacott, Ibrahim Osman, Jonas Adjetey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Frederick Asare, Ebenezer Annan, and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an intense and crucial match in the road to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.