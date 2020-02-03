25 minutes ago

An angry Dr. Kwame Kyei walked out of a crisis meeting with the playing body and the technical team of Asante Kotoko on Monday afternoon, according to media reports.

The Porcupine Warriors are currently going through rough patch having suffered back to back defeats in the Ghana Premier League in midweek and the MTN FA Cup on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in the league which was followed by a humiliating 1-2 loss against Asokwa Deportivo, leading to their elimination from the FA cup.

Dr. Kyei met Kotoko the players and technical team members on Monday in a meeting which had club CEO George Amoako, General Manager Nana Coker & Operations Manager Perusha present.

“Why can't you win matches? Do I owe? If you can't play the club then tell me?” Dr. Kyei was quoted to have asked in the meeting in anger.

Reports say none of the players uttered a word and Dr. Kyei after speaking what was on his heart walked out of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will be playing the remainder of the Ghana Premier League games at the Accra Sports Stadium, following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to pave way for renovation.

They will take on Bechem United over the upcoming weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 12.