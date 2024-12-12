9 hours ago

A group of young men, suspected to be of the Ga tribe, have besieged the premises of Angel FM in Accra, demanding to see the morning show host, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah.

A video of the incident, sighted by GhanaWeb, shows the angry mob engaging in a banter with Ama Brago, a journalist with the media house, who was resisting their attempt to barge into the studios of the radio station.

While the group demanded to be allowed to see the manager of the radio station, the journalist insisted that they channel their demands through the receptionist.

According to the group, they were there to demand an apology from Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah for constantly disrespecting leaders of the Ga tribe.

“Did he come here to disrespect Gas? For the insult and disrespect he has shown towards Gas, we have come to look for him and make him apologise, and if he refuses to apologise, we shall see,” the angry mob stated amidst the chanting of war songs.

According to multiple reports, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah was nowhere to be found at the time the mob stormed the radio station.