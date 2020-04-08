1 hour ago

The Coalition of Graduate Unemployed Allied Health Professionals has withdrawn its members from the fight against the deadly novel Coronavirus over neglect from the Health Ministry.

According to the Coalition, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has issued a financial clearance to nurses and midwives leaving them behind.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter with the reference number MOH/HR/IT/005 from the Ministry of Health indicating that, nurses and midwives has been given financial clearance by the Ministry of Finance leaving behind Allied Health Professionals who heeded to the calls of the President and Ghana Health Service to aid in the contact tracing of the COVID 19 patients”, they said.

According to the statement from the Coalition, they are shocked and surprised by the conduct of the Ministry of Health as this is the first time nurses and midwives are being processed for posting without allied health professionals.

The group which is made up of Health Information, Disease Control, Nutrition, Health Promotion, Registered Dental Health Assistant, Medical Records Assistants, Field Technicians, Prosthetics and Orthotics, Physiotherapy and the Medical Laboratory Technicians said they have withdrawn their members from the COVID 19 contact tracing team over neglect by the Health Ministry.

Below is the full statement:

Oseikromtv