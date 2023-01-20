2 hours ago

Ghanaian hiplife artist Belinda Nana Akua Amoah, better known by her stage name Mzbel, has cursed the blogger behind the Ghanafuo Ho Nsem YouTube channel.

The blogger had claimed in a YouTube publication that Mzbel had accused Prophet Ajagurajah of defrauding and raping her.

But, Mzbel quickly responded to the allegations, denying that she had ever met or even interacted with Ajugurajah before.

The "Asibolanga" hitmaker stated that she had not also granted any interviews regarding the spiritual leader and that she could not understand why someone would spread such untrue information.

Registering her displeasure about the incident in Facebook, Mzbel then cursed that the person who had lied about her never experience peace or happiness.

"I've never ever met this man before or even granted an interview about him so where the furk from this!" She wrote, adding that "May that person never no peace or happiness!"

Born Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly Known as Ajagurajah is the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach otherwise known as Ajagurajah Movement in Ghana.