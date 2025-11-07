1 hour ago

Tension escalated at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua on Friday, November 7, 2025, as a group of youth identifying themselves as the “Reset Youth Wing” believed to be members of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, forcibly entered the hospital premises to demand the immediate transfer of the Medical Director, Dr. Akoto Ampaw.

The group carried posters bearing threats, including inscriptions such as, “The Reset Youth Wing is Going to Come After You – Go on Transfer Peacefully,” and proceeded to paste them across multiple wards and units.

Hospital security personnel initially resisted the incursion, leading to a brief but chaotic confrontation.

According to the youth group, Dr. Ampaw has allegedly failed to comply with a transfer directive issued in March 2025, which reassigned him to the Volta Region.

The group argued that his continued stay had prevented the Medical Director from Bolgatanga from assuming the role, though hospital management has stated that such administrative decisions are the sole responsibility of the Ghana Health Service.

The incident sparked widespread condemnation from medical authorities.

In a statement, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) described the act as “lawless” and “dangerous,” emphasizing that interference by external groups in the administrative operations of health facilities undermines morale, discipline, and patient safety.

The GMA also called on the police to take immediate action against the perpetrators, who are reportedly identifiable from viral videos circulating on social media.

Dr. Frank Serebour, President of the GMA, warned that continued threats to the Medical Director could force the association to advise all doctors at the facility to suspend their work, highlighting the severity of the security risk posed to both staff and patients.

The GMA further urged the Ghana Health Service to ensure the protection of Dr. Ampaw.

Selassie Amuzu, New Juaben South Constituency Chairman of the NDC, condemned the attack, visiting the hospital to reassure management and staff and urging calm.