3 hours ago

There were clashes at Nalerigu on Sunday midnight when military persons deployed to arrest the newly enskinned Bawku Naba and the Overlord of Mamprugu were met by angry youth of the town.

The soldiers who were acting following a warrant issued by a Bolgatanga High Court for the arrest of the two traditional leaders were met with stiff opposition by the youth of the town.

According to a joynews report, the youth had besieged the palaces of the two chiefs and prevented the soldiers from acting on the directive.

The soldiers had to eventually retreat.

The said youth however are said to have vandalized the police station in the area and a New Patriotic Party (NPP) office.

Photo credit: Myjoyonline

Background:

The development comes after the Government of Ghana condemned the installation of a new chief for Bawku by the King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II.

In a statement issued by the Ministry for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the government said that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is still the Bawku Naba.

It added that the security apparatus in Bawku have been instructed to arrest anybody who holds himself as Bawku Naba other than Naba Abugrago Azoka II.

“The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu, today, February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security.

“Government further re-iterates that Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba, duly gazetted and a member of the National and Upper East Regional Houses of Chiefs.

"The Security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba. Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,” the statement issued by the government read.

Photo credit: Myjoyonline

The King of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sherigah II, enskinned a new chief for Bawku in the early hours of Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The new chief, who was enskinned at the Nayiri palace in Nalerigu, is called Alhaji Seidu Abagre, GhanaWeb can confirm.

View the full statement by the government plus a video of the installation of the new king below:

Source: Ghanaweb