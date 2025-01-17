46 minutes ago

An irate youth group has vandalized the Greater Accra Regional Office of the Electoral Commission (EC) over the collation of the Ablekuma North parliamentary election results.

The incident occurred on Friday morning as the exercise, which had been suspended multiple times due to protracted chaos, was expected to resume.

Adom News’ Prince Owusu reported from the EC office that the suspects are believed to be supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as they wore party t-shirts.

The angry group stormed the EC office, ordering everyone to vacate, and began destroying louvre blades, doors, and other properties.

However, the motive behind the attack is unclear, and the EC has yet to officially comment on it.