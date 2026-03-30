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Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has called for deeper collaboration between African countries and developed economies to harness the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for sustainable development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the LSE Africa Summit 2026, Annoh-Dompreh stressed that Africa must position itself strategically in the rapidly evolving global digital economy or risk being left behind.

He noted that while the continent remains in the early stages of technological advancement, it cannot afford to be excluded from the global shift towards AI-driven systems.

According to him, the future of development will be shaped by how effectively nations integrate emerging technologies into their economic and governance frameworks.

He emphasised the need to “connect key variables” within Africa’s development model, insisting that the continent must align with global technological trends rather than operate in isolation.

The lawmaker highlighted the importance of building strong linkages between Africa and advanced economies, particularly in the adoption, deployment, and regulation of AI technologies.

He argued that such partnerships would help bridge existing technological gaps, improve innovation capacity, and enhance Africa’s competitiveness on the global stage.

Annoh-Dompreh acknowledged that Africa continues to face structural challenges, including limited digital infrastructure and a shortage of skilled human capital.

However, he described these challenges as opportunities for targeted investment and innovation, urging governments to prioritise policies that promote digital transformation, education, and technology-driven growth.

Experts at the summit underscored the growing relevance of AI in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and education — areas critical to Africa’s long-term socio-economic development.

Annoh-Dompreh noted that unlocking these opportunities would require coordinated efforts among governments, the private sector, and international partners.

The summit also featured contributions from former Vice President and NPP 2028 Presidential Candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, who called for stronger intra-African collaboration to maximise the benefits of artificial intelligence.

He argued that Africa’s success in the global AI ecosystem would depend on its ability to build shared capabilities and foster cross-border innovation.

“Artificial intelligence can unite borders if Africa builds capability and connects that capability across countries,” he noted, advocating for a continental approach to digital transformation.

The LSE Africa Summit, an annual gathering of policymakers, academics, and industry leaders, continues to serve as a platform for advancing dialogue on Africa’s development trajectory.

This year’s discussions placed significant emphasis on innovation, technology, and the role of AI in shaping the continent’s future.

Annoh-Dompreh’s remarks add to growing calls for Africa to take a proactive role in the global AI revolution, ensuring that the continent not only adapts to technological change but also helps shape its direction.