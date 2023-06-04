2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh on 3rd June 2023, joined the Chief and the people of Aduakrom for Communal Labour to build a new Community Centre.

The ongoing building of social gathering centers forms part of Hon Dompreh's development agenda to help all the communities within his purview to have a befitting community center which Aduakrom was blessed to receive the MP into their community.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh has since supported many communities to start and complete their community Centres such as Darmang, Nkyenekyene-Amanfrom, Fotobi, Odeikrom, Sakyikrom, and Anoff among others.

Annoh-Dompreh's leadership of service is admirable as it always sends a signal to the youth in the constituency to work hard irrespective of their social status. He was actively involved in wheeling mortar to the masons for the footing works.

The Member of Parliament started with the blocks laying throughout the week and finally did the footings today.

He provided over a hundred bags of cement, hired a concrete mixer, as well as providing food and drinks to the gallant men and women who attended the communal labor. The women in the community beautifully fetched water to support the work.

The Community Centre would serve as a place for community engagement, funerals, meetings, and other social activities.

The exercise was attended by the Constituency Executives led by the Chairman Mr. Rockson Acquah.