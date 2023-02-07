2 hours ago

Majority Chief Whip, also Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency in the Eastern Region, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has broken the grounds for the construction of a CHP Compound in his area.

The move forms part of his effort to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of his constituents.

The MP together with the chiefs of the Yaw Djan Community on Sunday held the sod-cutting ceremony for the commencement of the project which will be completed in 2 months.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh has also advocated for the establishment of a dedicated government health and safety authority.

He stated that “I sincerely think Ghana needs a body that will focus on the manufacturing and processing of the products before the end products are churned out.”

He made it clear that the Standards Authority and the new health and safety authority should not have conflicting roles.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh has also engaged a Team of Doctors in the State of Tennessee, USA to build a Christian Medical University in his constituency.

He recently organized Free Eye Screening for the residents, where out of the 3000 beneficiaries, about 2000 received free medicated spectacles, and others were given free Eye Drops.

The Majority Chief Whip has also donated an amount of GHC50,000 for the expansion of the Maternity Block at Nsawam Government Hospital. He has distributed over 300 Wheelchairs and Walkers to all the health facilities within the municipality.

In addition, he has also distributed 10 Ultramodern Delivery Beds to some health facilities to help with the service of child delivery and extra 30 Hospital Beds to some health facilities within the municipality at the cost of GHC90,000.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh recently procured 20 Ultramodern Medical Monitors for the Nsawam Government Hospital at the cost of $20,000.