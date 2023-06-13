46 minutes ago

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, a Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip, has donated 1,500 bags of cement to the Jerisam International School in Nsawam.

This comes on the back of a promise the MP gave to the school after realizing that the institution required help in order to accomplish its objectives.

After considering the school's performance and the continuing infrastructure initiatives the owner had started, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh decided to assist them.

The proprietor of Jerisam International School, Rev. Dr. Bentil Bentum, congratulated the MP, praising him as "action-oriented and a "lover of God" who cares about widows, the homeless, orphans, and the weak.

He praised the MP for treating all of his constituents equally regardless of their political, religious, or tribal affiliations.

"Wow, the MP has extended this support, even though I am a well-known NDC member. What a good leader," he exclaimed.

According to a pledge made by Rev. Bentum, he would name one of his school's blocks after the MP.

A citation was presented to the MP in recognition of his support towards Jerisam International School and the growth of education in the constituency.

The MP expressed his gratitude to the Proprietor, Governing Board, and parents for the enthusiastic welcome and gave his people his word that he would do every effort to steer the constituency's progress.

He reaffirmed his intention to repair the roads in Pakro, Doboro-Nsumia, Ahwerease/Darmang, among other designated roads.

He urged all MMDCES to put in a lot of effort to support the growth of the constituency and the nation as a whole.