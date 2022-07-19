1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is fixing new streetlights at 29 electoral areas in Nsawam.

So far, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, has secured over 400 streetlights to cover the 29 electoral areas in his area.

The project is targeted at eliminating the insecurity and robbery incidents in the beneficiary communities.

Speaking on this, he said, "The project is divided into phases. The first phase commenced last week and it is expected to be done by the close of next week. The other phases will follow suit before the end of this year."

Aside from the fixing of streetlights, the MP has also taken steps to embark on other projects including construction of roads, classroom blocks among others aimed at developing every single community within the constituency.

He is also providing adequate and timely support to better the lives of his constituents.