2 hours ago

Abdul Karim Zito Kabutey, head coach of the Black Satellites, has been recognized with a citation by Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, for his support and contribution to the growth of Ghana football.

At a celebration attended by hundreds of people from Nsawam over the weekend, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh gave a commendation to the coach who is originally from Nsawam.

The MP, who has commenced a football league in his enclave to nurse the young talented footballers into stars said Coach Zito has used his knowledge and experience to contribute to the success of the activities of the Football league and he has inspired many young players to become stars.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh after presenting the citation also gave an undisclosed amount to the coach.

The coach expressed gratitude to the MP for remembering him while he is still alive.

Abdul-Karim Zito Kabutey was born on 5 October 1960 at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

He lived and schooled in Nsawam where he attended St. Martin’s Secondary School.

He started playing football at an early age but his club career started officially as a lateral defender, specializing on the left and right wing of defense for GIHOC Stars in the early 70s.

He was nicknamed ‘Soccer Policeman’ by veteran commentator Kwabena Yeboah during a CAF Cup second-leg match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Semasi Club of Togo at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

He took over the position of Charles Oppong who had started in the 2-0 first-leg defeat in Lome.

Zito earned this nickname due to his brilliance on the day and his ability to keep Semasi’s dangerous man Abdul Razak at bay on the day.

Zito moved to Juantex FC before Kumasi Asante Kotoko spotted and requested his services in 1978. Zito played for Kotoko from 1978-86 before moving to Kumapim Stars.

Abdul-Karim Zito’s prowess at the Club level gave him prominence and was later selected to play for the Black Stars from 1980-1984.

In Coaching, he holds all three approved licenses from CAF i.e. C, B, and A. Abdul-Karim Zito brought his coaching ability to bear after qualifying the following clubs to the Ghana Premier League.

He led Kwaebibrem Stars, Feyenòord Academy the Premier League. Kumapim Stars (player/coach and Mighty Royals and FC Medeama to Division One. He also had stints with - Asante Kotoko, Accra Hearts of Oak, King Faisal, and B/A Stars.

He then took over from C.K Akonnor at Dreams FC and led them to the Premier League in 2018 before winning the G8 tournament.

Before his latest appointment as Coach of Ghana Under the 20s, Abdul-Karim Zito held the position of Head Coach of the Black Starlets (U17).

He is a committed Moslem, married with 7 children 5 boy and 2 girls.