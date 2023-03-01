1 hour ago

Construction works have finally commenced on the drainage system at Djankrom and its surrounding communities in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri Municipality of the Eastern Region.

This follows an intervention by the Member of Parliament of the area, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

The construction of the drains in the affected communities have been on the MP's drawing board for over three decades.

A visit to the site on Tuesday witnessed the contractors busy working on the site with their machines as excavator operators were clearing the bushes around.

In 2015, a sod-cutting ceremony was taken by the then National Democratic Congress government, but the project never saw the light of day.

However, with the intervention of Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, the project was awarded by the Ministry of Works and Housing at the cost of GHC2 million in 2019.

They have Majority chief whip together with the contractors some weeks ago stormed the affected community to break grounds for the commencement of the project.

The project which is 3.5km long and stretches to the Agbelengon enclave of Djankrom will be constructed in phases.

Phase one will be about 3.5 meters long and wide with culverts, as the next phase will follow in that regard.

The Project when completed in the next three months will ease the annual flooding in areas such as Djankrom, Agbelekon area, Odei Yaw to Hospital enclave, and other critical drains in the Municipality.

Aside from the construction of the drainage system in the area, the government is also undertaking massive construction of road networks across the Municipality.

Mr. Annoh-Dompreh said the drainage has been a major problem for the residents which became a dumping site for most people whenever it rained.

He added that when completed residents along the gutter would be safe adding that he will continue with his developmental agenda in other areas until God decides for him to quit politics.