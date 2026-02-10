7 hours ago

Growing economic pressure on Ghanaian households took centre stage in Parliament on Friday, February 6, 2026, when the Minority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, openly challenged the government to account for the worsening cost of living crisis confronting citizens across the country.

Raising the issue during deliberations on the Business Statement for the ensuing parliamentary week, presented by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, Annoh-Dompreh drew national attention to what he described as an alarming rise in the prices of essential commodities.

According to him, everyday food items that form the backbone of household consumption—including yam, gari, tomatoes and other staples—have become increasingly unaffordable for ordinary Ghanaians, deepening economic hardship at the grassroots level.

Minority Chief Whip stressed that the sharp increase in prices is no longer a marginal issue but a nationwide crisis that demands an urgent institutional response.

He argued that Parliament, as the people’s representative body, has a responsibility to demand clear answers and concrete policy direction from the executive arm of government.

In that regard, Annoh-Dompreh formally called on the House to summon the Minister of Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, to appear before Parliament to provide a comprehensive briefing on the measures being taken to curb inflation and stabilize the economy.

He urged parliamentary leadership to formally programme the Finance Minister to address lawmakers, stressing that the current situation requires transparency, urgency and policy clarity.

The MP further referenced previous public engagements by Dr. Forson, noting that prior to the presentation of the national budget, the Finance Minister had actively engaged market traders, particularly women at Makola Market on economic issues.

According to Annoh-Dompreh, the same level of engagement must now be extended to Parliament, where national policy direction and accountability are constitutionally anchored.

His intervention comes against a backdrop of mounting public frustration over rising food prices, transport costs, and general living expenses, which have intensified pressure on low- and middle-income households.

Across urban and rural communities, families continue to struggle with shrinking purchasing power amid inflationary pressures.

The Minority Chief Whip’s call has now placed economic management firmly on Parliament’s immediate agenda, as lawmakers prepare for a busy legislative week dominated by fiscal and policy debates.

There are growing expectations that Parliament will formally schedule a briefing by the Finance Minister in response to the concerns raised, as pressure mounts on government to present practical solutions to the cost of living crisis.

Over the years, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has consistently positioned himself as a vocal parliamentary figure on economic governance and social welfare issues, often using the floor of the House to amplify public concerns.