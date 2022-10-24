1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh , on Sunday, 23rd Oct, 2022, visited IGNIS School during PTA meeting in fulfillment of a pledge the MP made to the IGNIS School.

The PTA meeting was colourfully organised to honour Hon. Annoh-Dompreh with a citation as being a promise keeper and exemplary leader.

While at the event, the Majority Chief Whip supported IGNIS School with 400 bags of Cement as a pledge fulfilled upon the school's request.

These 400 bags of Cement will be going into the building of 6-unit classroom block and Assembly Hall of IGNIS School.

Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh used the opportunity to reiterate his pledge to fill the school's ICT centre with 20 brand new desktop computers as soon as practicable.

Again, the Hon. MP in recent times donated teaching, reading and learning materials to IGNIS School.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh used the platform to advise parents to take charge in bringing up their children and going extra mile to invest in their children's education.

The Proprietor of the IGNIS School, being overwhelmed by the MP's gesture thanked him and his entourage for keeping to their words.