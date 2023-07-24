4 hours ago

MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh on Sunday visited the Adoagyiri community to solidarize with flood victims.

His visit also saw the Majority Chief Whip immediately arranging for an excavator to dredge the Bonyoma River to prevent the re-occurrence of flood in the area.

A heavy downpour on Saturday, 22nd July 2023, flooded the area destroying properties and rendering many homeless.

The MP when had the information rushed to the community to sympathize with the victims and assured them of his commitment to addressing the problem head-on.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh gave quality assurance that he would work hard to construct long drains to address the protracted issue after the completion of the Djankrom drains.

The Assemblyman in the electoral area, Hon. Amos Danso (Tea Bread) expressed gratitude to the MP for the swift response to the problem by single-handedly hiring an excavator to dredge the river and the gutters.

According to the Assemblyman, the MP has shown love and leadership to the community. Again, he thanked MP for giving him hope and confidence because his nightmare was the dredging of the river.

However, the flood victims and some constituents registered their disappointment in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly for shirking their responsibilities to address the issue rather than always waiting for the MP to do everything.

According to the flood victims, NADMO visited them but no temporal measures were put in place to salvage the perennial problem.

The stakeholders advised the constituents to avoid dumping refuse into the river and the gutters to save people and prevent the re-occurrence of the disaster.