1 hour ago

The chiefs and people of Kwasikrom in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency of the Eastern region have organized a mini durbar to honour Nana Odumgya Duodu Annoh-Dompreh II, over his installation as the development chief of the area last year.

The ceremony captured numerous projects executed under his administration as the MP for the area.

This include construction of the road from Apremuso through Kwasikrom to Odeikrom which has been awarded on contruct by Cocobod and completion of a Junior High School project in the area.

In affirmation of his commitment to serve his people, he swore the Oath of allegiance before the chiefs and the entire community.

The people amidst cheers and dancing expressed gratitude for his contribution towards their development and pledged their unflinching support for his success as their member of parliament.