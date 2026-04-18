6 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Raymond Anokye Asante made an instant impact, providing an assist inside the opening minute as Patro Eisden Maasmechelen secured a 4-0 victory over Royal Francs Borains on the final day of the Belgian Challenger Pro League.

‎The early contribution set the tone for a dominant performance, with Patro Eisden sealing their place in the promotion playoffs ahead of the 2026/27 top-flight season.

‎The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Royal Charleroi SC, has enjoyed a promising spell, having scored on his debut earlier in the campaign before finishing the season with a decisive assist.

‎Asante’s ability to influence games quickly has been a standout feature of his performances, underlining his potential as one of Ghana’s emerging talents in Europe.

‎His latest display capped a strong end to the season for both player and club, as Patro Eisden now turn their attention to the playoffs with hopes of securing promotion.

‎For Asante, the focus will be on maintaining his momentum as he continues to develop and push for opportunities at the highest level.