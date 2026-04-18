Ghanaian youngster Raymond Anokye Asante made an instant impact, providing an assist inside the opening minute as Patro Eisden Maasmechelen secured a 4-0 victory over Royal Francs Borains on the final day of the Belgian Challenger Pro League.
The early contribution set the tone for a dominant performance, with Patro Eisden sealing their place in the promotion playoffs ahead of the 2026/27 top-flight season.
The 21-year-old, who is on loan from Royal Charleroi SC, has enjoyed a promising spell, having scored on his debut earlier in the campaign before finishing the season with a decisive assist.
Asante’s ability to influence games quickly has been a standout feature of his performances, underlining his potential as one of Ghana’s emerging talents in Europe.
His latest display capped a strong end to the season for both player and club, as Patro Eisden now turn their attention to the playoffs with hopes of securing promotion.
For Asante, the focus will be on maintaining his momentum as he continues to develop and push for opportunities at the highest level.
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