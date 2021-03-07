2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed one, Michael Ofori Atta, as the Ambassador at large in his second government.

As an Ambassador at large, Michael Ofori-Atta has been made a diplomat of the highest rank, with special duties, and can represent the country anywhere internationally.

This appointment gives the theorists of the "family and friends" government allegations another point to chew on.

The president during his first term was lambasted by his opponents for appointing certain people, deemed as his family members into his government, accusing him of practising what they described as the "family and friends" government.

Mr Ofori Atta becomes the country's second Ambassador at Large after former PNC flagbearer Dr Edward Mahama who occupied that position during the first term of the President.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama has been appointed Head Mission for the United States of America while Papa Owusu Ankomah heads the mission in the United Kingdom.

Former Member of Parliament for the Nabdam Constituency, Boniface Gambilla will be representing Ghana in Burkina Faso.