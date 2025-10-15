2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Anthony Baffoe has hailed Alexander Djiku as “a warrior,” applauding the defender’s unwavering commitment to the Black Stars during their successful 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Djiku, who recently joined Spartak Moscow from Fenerbahce, played a pivotal role in Ghana’s backline, helping the team secure a narrow 1–0 victory over Comoros to top Group I with 25 points.

Djiku scored the solitary goal that won Ghana all three points against fellow West African powerhouse Mali in the Matchday 8 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium after missing out on the Matchday 7 games against Chad in N'Djamena.

“Alexander Djiku is a warrior. He gives everything on the field,” Baffoe said, expressing delight with the defender’s performance.

Djiku’s leadership and consistency have made him a mainstay in Otto Addo’s setup, anchoring a defense that conceded just four goals in ten matches — the second-best record in African qualifying.

His ability to read the game, organize the backline, and contribute in set-piece situations has been crucial to Ghana’s resurgence.

With Djiku leading from the back and veterans like Baffoe offering public support, the Black Stars are building momentum — not just for participation, but for impact.