Retired Ghanaian footballer Anthony Baffoe has paid tribute to the late Issa Hayatou, the former President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), following his death on August 8, 2024, in Paris.

Hayatou, who passed away at the age of 78 after a prolonged illness, was a significant figure in African football administration.

In a heartfelt post on X, Baffoe expressed his condolences with the message, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un,” meaning “Surely we belong to Allah and to Him shall we return.” Baffoe added, “My condolences and sympathies to the entire family. Rest well Alhadji Issa Hayatou.”

Hayatou's impactful tenure as CAF President spanned from 1988 to 2017, during which he played a crucial role in advancing African football.

Despite an unsuccessful attempt to become FIFA President in 2002, Hayatou's contributions to the sport were profound.

He also served as a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and was appointed President of the National Football Academy in Cameroon by President Paul Biya in 2017.

Hayatou's legacy is remembered for his transformative leadership and dedicated service to football and sports administration.