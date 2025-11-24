6 minutes ago

As the build-up intensifies ahead of one of boxing’s most controversial showdowns, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has issued a fierce warning to American YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, vowing to “break his face” when the two meet in the ring on December 19 in Miami.

The heated declaration came during their first official press conference, a highly publicised event that has already split the global boxing community.

The Joshua–Paul encounter, initially dismissed by many analysts as a mismatch, has evolved into one of the most talked-about fights of the year.

Jake Paul, who rose to fame through social media before pivoting into professional boxing, had previously planned to face Gervonta Davis, but that bout collapsed due to unresolved negotiations. With Davis unavailable, Paul accelerated his long-proposed plan to challenge Joshua—one of the most decorated heavyweights of the past decades

Joshua, who has held the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles and remains one of boxing’s most marketable figures, is reportedly set to earn a guaranteed $50 million from the fight—an unprecedented purse for a bout critics label as “entertainment boxing” rather than elite competition.

Traditionalists argue the clash undermines the integrity of the sport, accusing promoters of prioritising spectacle and social media attention over athletic merit.

Despite the criticism, Joshua made it clear at the press event that he is approaching the fight with full competitive seriousness.

“I will break his face. I will break his body up. I will stomp all over him,” he said, emphasising his mindset as that of “a real fighter” determined to protect boxing’s heritage.

Joshua’s trainer, Derrick James, who has overseen the British boxer’s attempts to rebuild his career following mixed results in recent heavyweight campaigns, stood by him as he addressed media questions.

Reactions across the professional boxing world remain sharply divided. American heavyweight Jermain Franklin, who recently shared a ring with Joshua, dismissed the upcoming contest as “rubbish,” arguing that the sport deserves better matchups.

Meanwhile, Paul continues to promote the fight as part of his ongoing push to legitimise himself within boxing’s upper tiers, even hinting at future bouts with major names such as Terence Crawford.

As December 19 approaches, the Joshua–Paul confrontation appears to be evolving beyond a mere fight. It has become a cultural debate about the future of boxing—whether it remains a purist’s sport built on long-earned rankings, or a global entertainment product shaped by digital influence, celebrity, and commercial clout.

For now, both fighters seem motivated by more than money or hype. Joshua is framing the fight as a mission to defend boxing’s honour, while Paul sees it as another chance to shock the world.

Their collision in Miami promises drama, spectacle, and controversy in equal measure—and the boxing world will be watching closely.