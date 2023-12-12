7 hours ago

The Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, finally surfaced in the chamber of the House on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, for the consideration stage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, 2021 bill – more commonly known as the anti-gay bill.

His noticeable absence last week raised suspicions and prompted the Ranking Member to take charge, guiding the house through the bill.

Despite being present in the House earlier on Friday, December 9, 2023, his absence at the crucial juncture prompted the Ranking Member, Bernard Ahiafor, to take charge and lead the House in taking the bill through its amendment stage.

The bill, initially scheduled for consideration on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, faced a setback when the First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu and the Majority leadership raised concerns about proceeding without the Committee Chairman. This decision led to frustration among the sponsors of the bill, who accused the Majority leadership of hindering its progress.

Lead sponsor Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram, even went so far as to threaten to expose the NPP MPs allegedly influenced by LGBTQ+ advocates in the country.

Upon the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, December 12, Mr Anyimadu-Antwi who is also the Asante Akyem Central MP was at the forefront of leading the proposed amendments, signalling a renewed commitment to the bill. The House navigated through the proposed changes, aiming to conclude amendments before Parliament rises on Friday, December 22.