The Judicial Service of Ghana has stated that the cases challenging the passage of the promotion of Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBT+ Bill) are not yet ready for hearing at the Supreme Court.

According to the Judicial Service, the parties involved have not completed the necessary steps for the cases to be heard.

In a statement from the Communications Department of the Judicial Service, it said the parties are required to file their respective statements of case and agree on a joint memorandum of issues before the hearing can take place.

“From the above, it is clear that the parties have not completed their work, and therefore, the cases are not ready for hearing,” the statement said.

The update was necessitated by reports that the promoters of the bill are demonstrating against the Chief Justice and the Judicial Service for allegedly delaying the cases.

On July 17, 2024, the Supreme Court panel of five, chaired by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, deferred its rulings on two separate interlocutory injunctions filed by Richard Dela Sky and Dr. Amanda Odoi until the final determination of the substantive matter.

The promoters of the bill, including Samuel Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, have expressed disappointment at the handling of the cases and have planned to demonstrate against the Chief Justice and the Judiciary.

The Judicial Service has clarified that the parties have not completed their work, and therefore, the cases are not ready for hearing.

“This case (Richard Dela Sky vs. Parliament and Attorney General) was started with a writ filed on March 5, 2024. As of July 31, 2024, neither Parliament nor the Attorney General had filed a defense to the plaintiff’s action in the form of their statements of case.”

Similarly, in Dr. Amanda Odoi’s case, the statement said, “The 1st defendant (the Parliament) filed its statement of case on March 14, 2024. The 2nd defendant (Attorney General) has not filed a statement of case.”

The Judicial Service assured the public that registries of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal, and High Courts are open throughout legal vacations to receive all processes due to be filed.

“The general public is further assured of the Judiciary’s readiness to adjudicate any matter that is ripe for hearing.”