7 hours ago

The lead advocate for the anti-LGBTQ bill, Samuel Nartey George, has warned protestors against wearing political party colours ahead of the planned demonstration against Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday he said the Police will be given the authority to deal with anyone who joins the demonstration in political party colours.

“Don’t dare come with party colors. We will let the Police deal with you. We are not doing politics; we are coming with Ghanaian colors. This has no political affiliation. We are fighting for the future of our children” he said.

Advocates of the anti-LGBTQ bill are set to protest against the Chief Justice on August 21, 2024, due to delays in transmitting the bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Supreme Court has postponed its ruling on the injunction applications filed by Dr. Amanda Odoi and broadcast journalist Richard Sky, which seek to halt the bill’s progress.

The court plans to deliver the ruling on the same day as the final judgment.