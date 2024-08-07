4 hours ago

As the 2024 Division One League (DOL) Super Cup nears its climax, football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the electrifying semi-final matches set for Thursday.

The tournament's final four teams—Techiman Heroes, Okwawu United, Vision FC, and Young Apostles—are poised to battle for a coveted spot in the grand finale.

In the first semi-final match at 10 AM, Techiman Heroes will square off against Okwawu United.

Techiman Heroes, having emerged as the frontrunners of Group B with 7 points, are eager to carry their formidable form into the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Okwawu United, finished second in Group A and are prepared to challenge Techiman Heroes' dominance.

Later in the day, at 3 PM, Vision FC will face Young Apostles in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Vision FC, who secured second place in Group B with two wins and one loss, aim to advance past a formidable Young Apostles squad.

Young Apostles topped Group A and have been impressive throughout the tournament, making them strong contenders for the final.

All the semi-final games, the third-place playoff, and the final match will be broadcast live on Globe TV, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action.