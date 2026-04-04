1 day ago

‎Erling Haaland has described teammate Antoine Semenyo as “outstanding” after the pair combined to lead Manchester City to a commanding 4-0 victory over Liverpool in their FA Cup quarter-final.

Haaland stole the headlines with a clinical hat-trick, his 12th for the club since arriving in 2022, but was quick to credit Semenyo for his influence in a dominant performance that secured City’s place in a record eighth consecutive FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The Ghana international provided a pinpoint assist for Haaland’s second goal late in the first half, delivering a precise cross that the Norwegian powered home. Semenyo then turned scorer himself shortly after the break, calmly lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to extend City’s advantage.

‎“I will tell him to keep doing that a lot now because it worked out well,” Haaland said. “We work in training. Antoine is new, so it takes a bit of time with new players and all of this. Antoine is outstanding.”

‎The developing partnership between the two forwards was a standout feature of the match, with their movement and understanding troubling Liverpool throughout.

Semenyo, who joined City from AFC Bournemouth in January, has made an immediate impact at the Etihad. He has already registered eight goals and three assists, taking his tally to 17 goals across all competitions this season.

His rapid adaptation to Pep Guardiola’s system has helped add a new attacking dimension to City’s play at a crucial stage of the campaign.

With confidence growing and form peaking, Semenyo’s performances are likely to be closely watched as he continues to establish himself on one of football’s biggest stages.