6 hours ago

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Antoine Semenyo’s explosive impact since arriving at the club, while stressing that City’s ambitions this season and beyond depend on Erling Haaland and Phil Foden rediscovering their very best form.

Speaking after City’s latest outing, Guardiola admitted that the demands placed on his key players have been heavy, particularly on Haaland and Foden, who have carried much of the attacking burden.

“We cannot do what we want to do this season and in the future of this club without Erling and Phil at their best,” Guardiola said. “They’ve played a lot… a lot, a lot.”

While highlighting the need for his established stars, the City boss was full of admiration for Ghana forward Semenyo, whose energy and productivity have quickly won over both fans and coaching staff.

“Antoine came with incredible energy, and you know the numbers, strikers are a question of numbers,” Guardiola explained. “Since he arrived, Antoine is unbelievable.”

Guardiola singled out Semenyo’s goal for special praise, describing it as deceptively simple but technically outstanding.

“He made a good goal. It looks easy, but the control is perfect, just pass the ball into the net,” he said. “He also created another chance with an excellent pass from Marc Guehi and hit the crossbar with another effort.”

The City manager concluded by underlining the delicate balance required in modern football, where attacking success is measured as much by output as by effort.

“With the people up front, it’s a question of numbers,” Guardiola added. “But we desperately need the best from Erling and Phil.”

As City continue to compete on multiple fronts, Guardiola’s words reflect both the excitement around Semenyo’s form and the urgency of getting his biggest stars firing again.