8 hours ago

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has been named the Player of the Month for November at Bournemouth.

The talented forward secured the accolade with an impressive 38.6% of the votes, surpassing competition from Marcus Tavernier (30%), Dominic Solanke (17.1%), and Ryan Christie (14.3%).

Semenyo's stellar performances in November included pivotal contributions, with a goal and an assist in victories against Newcastle United and Sheffield United.

Despite a defeat to Manchester City, Semenyo's overall impact earned him the prestigious Player of the Month honor, reflecting his growing influence at Bournemouth in the English Premier League.

Semenyo's consistent and impactful performances have been a highlight throughout the Premier League season, starting eight out of 12 games and netting three goals.

Notably, he opened the scoring in Bournemouth's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The November campaign saw Bournemouth secure victories against Newcastle United and Sheffield United, solidifying their position in the league standings.

