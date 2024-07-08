2 hours ago

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has secured his future at Bournemouth by signing a new five-year contract, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2029.

This extension comes after his impressive performances last season.

Semenyo initially joined the Cherries from Bristol City in January 2023, following a standout period in the Championship.

His contributions on the pitch have earned him this extended stay, highlighting the club’s confidence in his abilities.

Last season, under the guidance of head coach Andoni Iraola, Semenyo made 36 appearances and scored eight goals across various competitions, cementing his role as a key player for Bournemouth.

Looking ahead, Semenyo and his teammates are preparing for upcoming fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, and Everton in August, aiming for a strong start to the season.

The Ghanaian forward will be keen to maintain his fine form and continue his impactful performances.

Semenyo has already joined his teammates for preseason training as they gear up for the 2024/25 season.

His career began at Bristol City, where he made his professional debut during the 2017-18 season.

He also had loan spells at Bath City, Newport County, and Sunderland before returning to Bristol City and then making the move to Bournemouth.

Since making his debut for the Black Stars in June 2022, Semenyo has earned 21 caps and scored two goals, further establishing his presence on the international stage.