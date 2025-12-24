4 hours ago

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after scoring to make it 3-3 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Luton Town at Vitality Stadium on March 13, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. This fixture was re-scheduled after the initial match was abandoned due to Luton Town's captain Tom Lockyer suffering a cardiac arrest after 58 minutes with the score at 1-1. (Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has made it clear that his preferred destination in the upcoming January transfer window is Manchester City, with the Bournemouth striker eager to compete for trophies under Pep Guardiola.

Semenyo’s Ambition



Desire to join City reflects a career focus on competing at the highest level.



No formal agreement has yet been reached, with the window set to open in the coming week.



Semenyo’s form has been impressive: 8 goals and 3 assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.

Transfer Landscape



Chelsea: Ruled themselves out after an initial enquiry.



Manchester United: Explored a move but never considered him a fit for their recruitment priorities.



Tottenham Hotspur: Investigated a deal in the summer.



Liverpool: Reportedly had Semenyo on their shortlist (The Athletic).



Manchester City: Semenyo’s preferred destination, though no bid has yet been lodged.

Contract and Release Clause



Contract runs until 2030.



Includes a £65 million release clause, active from January (down from £70m in the summer).



Bournemouth face a short window to secure a replacement if the clause is triggered.

Bournemouth Context



Semenyo has made 106 appearances, scoring 30 goals and 13 assists since joining from Bristol City in January 2023.



His potential departure would follow a series of significant sales: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, and Dango Ouattara.



The club continues to balance financial realities with squad rebuilding.

Semenyo’s preference for Manchester City adds intrigue to the January market. With his release clause active, the next few weeks could determine whether Bournemouth lose another key performer or manage to hold onto their star forward.