Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has made it clear that his preferred destination in the upcoming January transfer window is Manchester City, with the Bournemouth striker eager to compete for trophies under Pep Guardiola.
Semenyo’s Ambition
- Desire to join City reflects a career focus on competing at the highest level.
- No formal agreement has yet been reached, with the window set to open in the coming week.
- Semenyo’s form has been impressive: 8 goals and 3 assists in 16 Premier League appearances this season.
Transfer Landscape
- Chelsea: Ruled themselves out after an initial enquiry.
- Manchester United: Explored a move but never considered him a fit for their recruitment priorities.
- Tottenham Hotspur: Investigated a deal in the summer.
- Liverpool: Reportedly had Semenyo on their shortlist (The Athletic).
- Manchester City: Semenyo’s preferred destination, though no bid has yet been lodged.
Contract and Release Clause
- Contract runs until 2030.
- Includes a £65 million release clause, active from January (down from £70m in the summer).
- Bournemouth face a short window to secure a replacement if the clause is triggered.
Bournemouth Context
- Semenyo has made 106 appearances, scoring 30 goals and 13 assists since joining from Bristol City in January 2023.
- His potential departure would follow a series of significant sales: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, and Dango Ouattara.
- The club continues to balance financial realities with squad rebuilding.
Semenyo’s preference for Manchester City adds intrigue to the January market. With his release clause active, the next few weeks could determine whether Bournemouth lose another key performer or manage to hold onto their star forward.
