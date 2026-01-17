1 hour ago

Antoine Selorm Semenyo will take centre stage this afternoon after being named in Manchester City’s starting line-up for his Premier League debut in the most unforgiving of settings, the Manchester derby.

The Ghanaian forward is set to face Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, marking a significant milestone in his early City career. It will be Semenyo’s third consecutive start since his arrival at the club, a clear vote of confidence from Pep Guardiola in one of English football’s fiercest fixtures.

For Semenyo, the occasion represents both a personal breakthrough and a moment of national pride. The 25-year-old has wasted little time making an impression in training and cup appearances, earning the trust of the coaching staff to feature from the first whistle in a high-stakes Premier League clash.

The Manchester derby is often defined by pressure, intensity and fine margins, an environment few players experience so early into life at City. Yet those close to the club say Semenyo’s work rate, physicality and direct attacking style have quickly set him apart.

As kick-off approaches this afternoon, all eyes will be on how the Ghana international handles the spotlight, with supporters eager to see whether he can make a telling impact against City’s cross-town rivals.

For Semenyo, it is more than just another match, it is a statement opportunity on one of football’s biggest domestic stages.