Ghana international Antoine Selorm Semenyo has been honored as AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August 2024, following his impressive performances in the early stages of the Premier League season.

Semenyo has been a key figure in Bournemouth's attacking lineup, playing four games in August and making significant contributions with two goals and an assist.

His dynamic play has been instrumental in the Cherries' goal-scoring efforts, particularly in matches against Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Newcastle United, where he both scored and assisted, securing crucial points for his team.

His ability to make decisive contributions in front of goal has not gone unnoticed by fans and analysts, who have praised his consistency and impact.

As a crucial player for both AFC Bournemouth and the Ghana national team, Semenyo’s form will be vital as Bournemouth continues its Premier League campaign.

With Bournemouth set to face Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on September 14, all eyes will be on Semenyo to see if he can maintain his excellent form and help his team secure another positive result.

This accolade not only recognizes his outstanding performances but also establishes him as a key player to watch throughout the ongoing season.