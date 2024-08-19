3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has voiced his appreciation for the confidence Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has shown him following a strong start to the Premier League season.

Semenyo made a significant impact on the opening day, scoring a crucial equalizer in Bournemouth's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.

His goal, which came in the 87th minute, capitalized on a defensive mistake by Harry Toffolo, earning Bournemouth a vital point at the City Ground.

The late strike was particularly noteworthy as it prevented Forest from securing their first league victory over Bournemouth in nine encounters and underscored Semenyo's growing role within the team.

Reflecting on his performance and the manager’s trust, Semenyo said, "It’s important; I felt I could contribute in various ways.

I’m pleased the manager has faith in me to operate across the front three. It’s been a bit of a roller coaster, moving up and down and from side to side, but I’m glad the manager trusts me in that regard."

Having been Bournemouth's second-top scorer last season with eight Premier League goals and two assists, Semenyo signed a new five-year contract in July.

His impressive start to the season suggests he may well surpass his previous achievements.