Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive run of form in the Premier League, scoring for Manchester City in their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday evening.

‎Semenyo opened the scoring in the 31st minute, finishing confidently to hand City the early advantage in what proved to be a tightly contested encounter.

The 24-year-old has been in fine attacking rhythm, registering four direct goal involvements, three goals and one assist in his last four league matches. His recent performances have added fresh momentum to City’s forward line at a crucial stage of the campaign.

However, the draw dealt a slight blow to City’s title ambitions. League leaders Arsenal FC secured a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, extending their tally to 67 points at the top of the table.

City now sit second on 60 points, seven behind Arsenal. Pep Guardiola’s side do, however, have a game in hand, a factor that could prove decisive in the closing weeks of the season.

‎For Semenyo, the night reinforced his growing importance to City. While the result may not have been ideal, his continued rise in England’s top flight offers encouragement for both club and country as the campaign intensifies.