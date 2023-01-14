3 hours ago

Bristol Rover and Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo was on the scoresheet on Saturday after as his side defeated Birmingham City 4-2.

The Ghanaian striker has scored his side in every match since the start of 2023 as last week he rescued a draw against Swansea in the FA Cup third-round game.

It is Bristol's first win at Ashton Gate in nine matches since October 2022 which has seen them just three points above the Championship relegation zone.

The Black Stars striker opened the floodgates for the home side with his third goal in three matches in the 17th minute.

Alex Scott sent a crossfield pass to Cameron Pring who sent a low shot across the box which the striker chested home into the net to make it 1-0.

Nahki Wells quickly made it 2-0 after Kal Naismith's header over the top set the forward off in a foot race with Blues Kevin Long. After beating the defender, Wells slotted the ball in off the post past Ruddy.

Bristol City's euphoria was tempered shortly after the half-hour mark when Birmingham broke on the counter-attack and Pring tripped Chong in the box. Veteran Deeney struck the subsequent penalty into the roof of the net to narrow the deficit.

Pring broke into the box past three Birmingham players to set up Sykes two minutes after the break for his first goal for the club.

He doubled his tally 19 minutes later with Semenyo the creator this time around, squaring the ball into the six-yard area for Sykes to tap in.

Khadra scored a late consolation for Birmingham, slotting the ball past Max O'Leary in goal after the hosts lost possession in midfield, but the result meant the Blues fell a place below their opponents down to 18th.