3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has embarked on a vacation in Malta following a demanding season with Bournemouth and the Ghana national team.

Semenyo enjoyed a productive first full season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

He emerged as one of the team's top contributors during the campaign.

Earlier in the year, Semenyo also represented Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, before rejoining the squad for the World Cup qualifiers in recent weeks.

After a strenuous 12 months dedicated to football, Semenyo has opted to unwind in Gozo, Malta, accompanied by his brother and friends.

Photos shared by the striker depict him enjoying activities such as jet skiing and exploring various attractions in the European country.

With his vacation underway, Semenyo plans to take a well-deserved rest over the coming months before regrouping with his Bournemouth teammates for pre-season preparations.