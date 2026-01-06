2 hours ago

Antoine Semenyo is set to play his final match for AFC Bournemouth this Wednesday against Tottenham Hotspur before completing a high-profile transfer to Manchester City, according to football journalist David Ornstein.

The 25-year-old winger, who has been one of Bournemouth’s most influential players this season, will wear the Cherries shirt one last time in what could be an emotional farewell at the Vitality Stadium. An agreement has now been reached between the player and both clubs, with Semenyo poised to officially become a Manchester City player later this week.

City’s move for Semenyo caps weeks of intense transfer speculation. The forward has been linked with several Premier League suitors, but sources say he has chosen Manchester city.

This marks the end of an era for Bournemouth, where Semenyo has blossomed into one of the league’s most dangerous attackers. The Ghana international signed a contract extension last summer but included a release clause that clubs could activate in the January window, a clause City are now understood to be triggering as part of the deal.

For Manchester City, the acquisition comes at a crucial moment in the season. Pep Guardiola’s side are chasing honours on multiple fronts and have identified Semenyo as a key addition to bolster their attacking options. Reports suggest the clubs are finalising paperwork, with the transfer expected to be completed imminently.

Bournemouth fans will hope Semenyo ends his time at the club on a high this week, while City supporters will be eagerly awaiting the arrival of the forward at the Etihad Stadium. Further official confirmation is expected once all formalities are concluded later in the week.